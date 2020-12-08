Boosie Badazz Bounces Back With New Single "Lost For Words"

Things took a scary turn for Boosie Badazz in Dallas last month. The rapper was shot in the leg shortly after the death of his affiliate and friend Mo3. The rapper had undergone two surgeries and at one point, there were rumors that he may need to amputate his leg. Thankfully, that wasn't the case and it appears that he's back to the grind now that he's out of the hospital.

The rapper returned with a brand new single this weekend titled, "Lost For Words." The cover art includes headlines after the shootings and photo of himself and Mo3 while the rapper addresses his friend's murder, life, and his own brush with death.

It's good to hear Boosie Badazz back in the booth. He recently shared footage of himself on his electric wheelchair as he prepares for his return to the stage. Check his latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics

So like them lil' gangstas on that bed, I'mma shake back quick

Shot at eight times, six minutes, one grazed, one hit

This rap game, dangerous shit, I'm the one who done said it

Two shoot outs in 2020, still this ain't nothin' like '07

Never know who gon' go next, keep close eye on your steppin'

Lil Mo gone, beautiful heart, know that lil n***a in heaven