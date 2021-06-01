Boosie Badazz & Dee Rogers Release "Clutchin" Following Video Set Shooting

Boosie Badazz was at the center of headlines this past weekend after a fatal shooting occurred on a music video set to one of his songs. Boosie ultimately wasn't harmed and a suspect was later arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Randall Strong Jr who died in the hospital.

Whether or not you think this would be a sound decision, Boosie proceeded with the rollout for the music video he shot that day. The rapper teamed up with Dee Rogers for their new single, "Clutchin." The two rappers light up the horn-driven with braggadocious bars reflecting on the street life and guns, as you could imagine.

The video ends with a message reading, "Love Live Lil Ran." Check out Boosie Badazz and Dee Rogers new track "Clutchin" below.

Quotable Lyrics

My lil dog on parole but he still got his pole

He ain't put that bitch down, that's how we live in the fo', bitch

Everybody 'round me bussin' heads, bitch

Everybody 'round me never scared to leave ya dead, bitch