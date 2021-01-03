Boosie Assists RG On "Life On The Line (Remix)" Ft. Mozzy & $tupid Young

There's never a timeline on when a song can have its big break. We've witnessed songs that have been around for two years plus gain steam off of social media and propel towards the top of the charts. RG dropped off his single, "Life On The Line" ft. Mozzy and $tupid Young in 2019, allowing the song to gain momentum throughout 2020.

As we enter 2021, he's kicking things off on a massive note with the official remix to "Life On The Line" ft. Boosie Badazz. The West Coast banger details death and paranoia, a topic that Boosie can freshly relate to following the attempt on his life in November. Boosie's additional verse on the record takes it to a new level as RG prepares for a massive year ahead.

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Graveyard, filled up

How we go from playgrounds to being steaked up

Middle fingers to all them n***as that straight bitched up

Hit my knees and I gave God grace 'cause them n***as missed us