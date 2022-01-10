Bola Osundairo, one of the brothers involved in Jussie Smollett's scandal, says he wants to fight Jake Paul. Osundairo challenged the YouTuber-turned-boxer during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.

"Kick rocks. More like the great white hype. And I want you Jake Paul, and I'm coming after you. And we're gonna wipe the hype," Osundairo said. "Quit running. It's time for you to face a boxer. I'm not too advanced, you probably started before me. So we probably have the same amount of experience. What are you running from?"



Osundairo also called out Paul for his choice of opponents: "Stop going after old washed-up UFC fighters. They're not boxers. They don't want to box you. Leave them alone."

Paul, who remains undefeated in the ring, recently defeated Tyron Woodley for the second time.

In addition to Paul, Osundairo says he also wants to go on to fight Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva, and several others.

"We'll fight Tommy Fury. We'll fight Julio Cesar Chavez. Anderson Silva," he said. "See I'm naming real boxers, or people who actually do stuff in boxing. We'll fight any of them. And eventually down the line. We're gonna fight Canelo."

