Kazakhstan-based bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko and his sex doll girlfriend Margo are set to get married. As reported by New York Post, after 8 months of dating, Tolochko decided to propose to Margo. Tolochko manages an Instagram page for her where he chronicles their comings and goings, which had gained worldwide attention. He claims to have met Margo while she was working a waitressing position at a local bar, creating a cool backstory for his lover. Although she "worked" in hospitality, “Margo doesn’t know how to cook,” admitted Tolochko. She does love to eat though. “[She] loves Georgian cuisine. Her favorite dish is ‘khinkali’ [dumplings],” he continued.

“She began to develop a complex,” declared Tolochko. “When I presented her photo to the world, there was a lot of criticism and she began to develop a complex, so we decided to have plastic surgery.” Tolochko seems to be enjoying the tale he has created, committing himself fully to the fantasy. He claims he took Margo to a plastic surgeon. "She has changed a lot,” he says. “At first it was hard to accept, but I got used to it later on. It was at a real clinic with real doctors.” The wedding date has yet to be announced.