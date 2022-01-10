Bobby Shmurda & Danny Wolf Link Up For New Track, "Gang Gang"

Bobby Shmurda and Danny Wolf have teamed up for a new track titled, "Gang Gang." The song was uploaded to Wolf's SoundCloud on Saturday.

"Gang Gang" marks the second time that Shmurda and Wolf have teamed up since the "Hot N***a" rapper was released from prison in 2021. Last year, Wolf worked with Shmurda for his single, "Splash."

In addition to promoting the track on his social media pages, Wolf shared his text message conversation with Shmurda as the song was released.

"Ay tell me the truth fr fr," he texted Shmurda. "Did they touch ur wee wee in jail?"

Shmurda did not respond.

Check out Shmurda and Wolf's collaboration below.

Lyrics:

I said fuck your constitution

I thank God for all my food bitch

I got rocks in all my jewels bitch