B.o.B Emerges With A New Banger On "Row It"

And like that, the Adventures of Bobby Ray continue. After teasing a retirement that lasted as long as a hip-hop retirement generally lasts, B.o.B slid through with an album called Southmatic back in June. Now, as September kicks off, the Atlanta rapper has come through with his hardest track in a solid minute, the Sauce Lord Rich-produced "Row It." Off the bat, B.o.B is back on his bully, taking to the minimalist banger with a renewed sense of hunger. The charisma we've come to expect is certainly accounted for, and for the most part, he's flowing strong enough to shake off the skeptics from his trail.

"Swagger is so heroic, Edgar Allan Poe it," he raps, gliding over the 808-driven instrumental. "Flexin' on n***as, roids / she not trying to Speakerboxxx, she trying to Love Below it." In truth, it's refreshing to hear Bobby rapping with such refinement, and bodes well for his future endeavors. Sometimes, all it takes is a straightforward banger to reinvigorate the spark.

