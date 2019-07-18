Blueface, the riddle wrapped in an enigma, wrapped in blue. Since his arrival onto the game, the off-beat wonder has won hearts and made enemies in seemingly equal measure. Driven by the unexpected smash hit "Thotiana," which cemented him as a leading man unwilling to foot the bill, Blueface's strangely comedic lines proved stubbornly endearing - perhaps against one's own sense of better judgment. Today, following a recent familial spat between himself, his mother, and his sister, Blueface took a break from juggling matching girlfriends to make some bold claims.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

"That's on my mom and my sis, I'm the best lyricist in the muthafu*kin' game," declares Blueface, invoking his kin. "I might not have the best flow, sound, I don't know what the fu*k ya'll be listening to when ya'll be listening to this other bullshit, but when it come to wordplay??? Cuz. 'I'm at the Ritz Carlton hotel blowing zips / This is a non-smoking room, but can't no ho-tell me shit / cause bitch I'm the shit!' Oh my fu*king goodness!"

In his defense, his cited line was kinda nice, was it not? Though he'll probably alienate many looking to discredit his thesis on an immediate basis, perhaps Blueface's lyrics deserve a second examination. Or perhaps Blueface is simply taking a moment for a spot of mischief, given how easy it is to provoke fans into a discussion. What do you think? Is he outrapping his peers in any criteria whatsoever?