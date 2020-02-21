BlocBoy Is Back With His Latest Banger "Big Mac"

BlocBoy JB is still as active as ever but he's not getting as many looks in the mainstream as he did before following the Drake-assisted, "Look Alive" remix. Despite this BlocBoy JB's still flooding the streets with new music, most recently dropping off his single, "Big Mac." Although running less than 2 minutes, the rapper delivers a more aggressive record that, truthfully, sounds like one of his best records in recent times.

It's unclear if this marks a new album on the way. The rapper released his last project, I Am Me in June 2019 that included features from Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk. Truthfully, BlocBoy's dropped off enough singles in the past two years to compile into a pretty lengthy mixtape or compilation. Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rich boy, n***a, throw some Ds on that

Got your bitch throwin' ass, I'ma ease on that

I'm a dog (grrr), ain't no fleas on that

Bitch I was a Ruff Ryder before DMX