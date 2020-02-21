mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BlocBoy Is Back With His Latest Banger "Big Mac"

Aron A.
February 20, 2020 20:56
139 Views
20
0
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

Big Mac
BlocBoy JB

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BlocBoy JB is back with new heat.


BlocBoy JB is still as active as ever but he's not getting as many looks in the mainstream as he did before following the Drake-assisted, "Look Alive" remix. Despite this BlocBoy JB's still flooding the streets with new music, most recently dropping off his single, "Big Mac." Although running less than 2 minutes, the rapper delivers a more aggressive record that, truthfully, sounds like one of his best records in recent times. 

It's unclear if this marks a new album on the way. The rapper released his last project, I Am Me in June 2019 that included features from Moneybagg Yo and Lil Durk. Truthfully, BlocBoy's dropped off enough singles in the past two years to compile into a pretty lengthy mixtape or compilation. Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Rich boy, n***a, throw some Ds on that
Got your bitch throwin' ass, I'ma ease on that
I'm a dog (grrr), ain't no fleas on that
Bitch I was a Ruff Ryder before DMX

BlocBoy JB
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  139
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BlocBoy JB
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BlocBoy Is Back With His Latest Banger "Big Mac"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject