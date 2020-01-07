The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten out to a slow start this season, currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 15-22. Lest we forget, the Blazers are one year removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals during a season in which they third in the West at 53-29.

As a result of Portland's lackluster play thus far, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the team will "for sure" be making a move ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. During a discussion with NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh on the Habershow Podcast, Haynes said, "There will be a move made, for sure. It's hard for me to believe that Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore will still be there past the trade deadline."

Haynes reports:

"They just expire and that's why it's hard for me to believe that they'll be on the roster past that deadline. A move will be made. This is Dame's spot. He just signed his super max this past summer. He didn't sign up to be on a team like this. Nobody thought this was going to be the team. The front office, it's their call now. It's their play. I know Terry Stotts is going to get a lot of heat for what's been going on this season, and likely so. He's the coach. He's got to take some blame, but I think we all see flaws in this roster."

It remains to be seen if the Blazers will make a run at a veteran forward like Kevin Love, but we'll find out soon enough as the February 6 deadline is quickly approaching.