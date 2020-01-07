Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes says Blazers will be active at the trade deadline.
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten out to a slow start this season, currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a record of 15-22. Lest we forget, the Blazers are one year removed from a trip to the Western Conference Finals during a season in which they third in the West at 53-29.
As a result of Portland's lackluster play thus far, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reports that the team will "for sure" be making a move ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. During a discussion with NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh on the Habershow Podcast, Haynes said, "There will be a move made, for sure. It's hard for me to believe that Hassan Whiteside and Kent Bazemore will still be there past the trade deadline."
"They just expire and that's why it's hard for me to believe that they'll be on the roster past that deadline. A move will be made. This is Dame's spot. He just signed his super max this past summer. He didn't sign up to be on a team like this. Nobody thought this was going to be the team. The front office, it's their call now. It's their play. I know Terry Stotts is going to get a lot of heat for what's been going on this season, and likely so. He's the coach. He's got to take some blame, but I think we all see flaws in this roster."
It remains to be seen if the Blazers will make a run at a veteran forward like Kevin Love, but we'll find out soon enough as the February 6 deadline is quickly approaching.