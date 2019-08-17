mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Blade Brown Drops The Top-Heavy "Bags & Boxes 4" With Giggs, Fredo & More

Devin Ch
August 17, 2019 11:00
Bags & Boxes 4
Blade Brown

Blade Brown caps off a big week with the announcement of "The Trap Revolution Will Be Televised," his collection with Trapstar.


There's no better way to announce one's intentions in the UK, than to light up the booth with a fiery Daily Duppy session. On the eve of Bags & Boxes 4's final unveiling this week, Blade Brown did just that. Repping South London to the fullest, Brown has strung together a 15-track project high in substance, boasting contributions from the likes of Knucks, K-Trap, S Loud, Fredo, Tiggs Da Author, LD, Asco, Mental K, Youngs Teflon, and Giggs.

Not to mention, Blade Brown's unveiling was punctuated by another revelation of note: his collaboration with Trapstar for a clothing line titled The Trap Revolution Will Be Televised. Blade Brown longtime support of the streetwear seems to have finally paid dividends. Check out Bags & Boxes 4 and hit us with your comments, down below.

Bags & Boxes 4

1. Intro
2. Break Bread 2
3. Harrods (feat. Knucks)
4. Joints (feat. K Trap)
5. Loading Up (feat. S Loud)
6. No Lie (feat. Fredo)
7. Littest N****s
8. 6am (feat. Tiggs Da Author)
9. 12 Summers
10. Progression (feat. LD)
11. 6 Figures (feat. Asco)
12. The Pattern
13. Triple Threat (feat. Youngs Teflon & Mental K)
14. Blocks Hot (feat. Giggs)
15. Running Back

[Via]

