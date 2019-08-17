Blade Brown Drops The Top-Heavy "Bags & Boxes 4" With Giggs, Fredo & More

There's no better way to announce one's intentions in the UK, than to light up the booth with a fiery Daily Duppy session. On the eve of Bags & Boxes 4's final unveiling this week, Blade Brown did just that. Repping South London to the fullest, Brown has strung together a 15-track project high in substance, boasting contributions from the likes of Knucks, K-Trap, S Loud, Fredo, Tiggs Da Author, LD, Asco, Mental K, Youngs Teflon, and Giggs.

Not to mention, Blade Brown's unveiling was punctuated by another revelation of note: his collaboration with Trapstar for a clothing line titled The Trap Revolution Will Be Televised. Blade Brown longtime support of the streetwear seems to have finally paid dividends. Check out Bags & Boxes 4 and hit us with your comments, down below.

Bags & Boxes 4

1. Intro

2. Break Bread 2

3. Harrods (feat. Knucks)

4. Joints (feat. K Trap)

5. Loading Up (feat. S Loud)

6. No Lie (feat. Fredo)

7. Littest N****s

8. 6am (feat. Tiggs Da Author)

9. 12 Summers

10. Progression (feat. LD)

11. 6 Figures (feat. Asco)

12. The Pattern

13. Triple Threat (feat. Youngs Teflon & Mental K)

14. Blocks Hot (feat. Giggs)

15. Running Back

