Blacc Zacc & Lul Eli Pack The House With "Plenty Bad B*tches"

Aron A.
January 12, 2021 14:34
Blacc Zacc and Lul Eli connect for a banger.


The South Coast Music Group roster continues to expand with some incredibly talented individuals. Of course, DaBaby is the most prominent name on the label but slowly but surely, they're putting on more talent from the Carolinas such as Toosii as well as Blacc Zacc who had an impressive year in 2020. The release of 803 Legend and Carolina Narco only boosted his profile.

We're in the new year and Blacc Zacc is keeping his foot on the pedal. The rapper returned today with a brand new single titled, "Plenty Bad Bitches" ft. Lul Eli. Tacking eerie piano keys, they transform the haunting production to fit the upbeat, party-esque energy they bring to the table.

It's another solid record from Blacc Zacc. Press play on the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Promote the violence if you say you widdit
You gon' have to show
My n***as gone and I ain't going for shit
No no n***as can hold me

Blacc Zacc Lul Eli
