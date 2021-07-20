Bizzy Banks Drops Off New Single "My Sh*t"

Brooklyn drill has gone viral, as Fivio Foreign would say. The budding sound has undoubtedly had an influence on the sound of music right now. It's largely due to the commercial success of Pop Smoke but the authenticity and the grittiness remain in the streets of Brooklyn. Bizzy Banks have been red hot this year with each of his releases proving better than the last. He raps with a sense of urgency that emboldens his rawness and aggression.

Fresh off of the Pop Smoke-assisted remix of "30" that landed on Faith, Bizzy Banks continues to make strides ahead of the release of his upcoming project, Same Energy. This week, he shared his new single, "My Sh*t," a glossy drill banger co-produced by Flossy Draco, Benz Musik, and BS BEATS.

Quotable Lyrics

I tell 'em my pain just to win

Better watch how you flexin'

N***a, this is not a gym

My n***a shootin' at the rim