mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bizzy Banks Drops Off New Single "My Sh*t"

Aron A.
July 20, 2021 19:55
56 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

My Sh*t
Bizzy Banks

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bizzy Banks preps for his forthcoming project "Same Energy" with his latest release.


Brooklyn drill has gone viral, as Fivio Foreign would say. The budding sound has undoubtedly had an influence on the sound of music right now. It's largely due to the commercial success of Pop Smoke but the authenticity and the grittiness remain in the streets of Brooklyn. Bizzy Banks have been red hot this year with each of his releases proving better than the last. He raps with a sense of urgency that emboldens his rawness and aggression.

Fresh off of the Pop Smoke-assisted remix of "30" that landed on Faith, Bizzy Banks continues to make strides ahead of the release of his upcoming project, Same Energy. This week, he shared his new single, "My Sh*t," a glossy drill banger co-produced by Flossy Draco, Benz Musik, and BS BEATS.

Peep the new single below. 

Quotable Lyrics
I tell 'em my pain just to win
Better watch how you flexin'
N***a, this is not a gym
My n***a shootin' at the rim

Bizzy Banks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  56
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bizzy Banks
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bizzy Banks Drops Off New Single "My Sh*t"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject