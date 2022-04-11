Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the world, and as a result, she has gotten some dope sneaker collaborations with the likes of Jordan Brand. From the Air Jordan 1 KO to the Air Jordan 15, Billie's collabs with Jumpman have shown off her eclectic tastes and fashion sense. Now, it appears as though she will be showing off her style yet again, this time with the Nike Air Force 1 High "Mushroom."

As you can see in the official images down below, this shoe is particularly unique thanks to the fact that there is velcro all throughout the upper. From the toe box up to the tongue, we have velcro straps as opposed to simple laces. This is the type of look that suits Eilish, and we're sure a lot of fans out there will have something to say about these.

For now, this Billie Eilish x Nike collaboration is slated to drop on April 25th, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand new shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

