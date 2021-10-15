Billie Eilish continues to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, and as a result, she has been able to enjoy some success with other brands. The singer recently teamed up with Jumpman where she dropped a pair of Air Jordan 1 KOs and even an Air Jordan 15. The Jordan 15 was originally released on her website, but it has yet to make its way to the SNKRS App. Now, that is about to change.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe takes on the iconic Air Jordan 15 shape, all while covered in a neutral beige and grey tone. This look is extremely basic at its core, however, it still looks pretty good overall. The Jordan 15 might not be beloved like some other models, but you can't deny that these look pretty great.

For those of you out there who want to grab these, they will be available as of next Friday, October 22nd for a price of $225 USD. Let us know what you think of them, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

