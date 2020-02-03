This offseason, the New England Patriots will be in an unfamiliar position as their six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Tom Brady will be a free agent. Brady has been with the team for the last 20 years and fans can't imagine him, playing for another team. Brady will be 43 years old next season although many believe he has what it takes to go out and win yet another championship. Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders have expressed interest in Brady and will be hoping to acquire his services come March.

There are reports the Patriots are willing to offer Brady close to $30 million which is a high figure compared to his recent production. Last night after the Super Bowl, TMZ caught up with Patriots head coach and general manager, Bill Belichick. They asked him about Brady's future before being laughed off by Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday. As she explains, the media is never going to get an answer out of Belichick when it comes to matter concerning his personnel.