Heading into this offseason, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady will be in a position he's never truly felt before. Of course, we're talking about how he is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career. The Patriots are one of the greatest dynasties we have ever seen and Brady is a huge part of that. Head coach Bill Belichick and Brady have been one of the most formidable duos in sports history and it could all come crashing down in March.

There have been various rumors that Brady doesn't want to come back and is looking elsewhere. Meanwhile, some sources say both sides are doing everything possible to reunite for next season. During an appearance on WEEI, Tom Curran NBC Sports said it wouldn't be hard for Belichick to say goodbye if he has to.

“At a price, yeah. From all I’ve gathered, he would prefer to have Tom playing QB in 2020…if it comes to a crossroads, [Belichick] can easily get his mind around saying goodbye [to Brady] as well," Curran said.

It's almost impossible to imagine Brady on any team other than the Patriots so it will be interesting to see how the free agent period plays out. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.