Sotheby's, one of the world's largest brokers of fine arts and collectibles, has announced "the first-ever dedicated Hip Hop auction to be presented at a major international auction house" to be taking place on Tuesday, September 15 in New York City. The auction "reflects on the impact Hip Hop has had on art and culture from the late 1970s through the 'Golden Age' of the mid-1980s to mid-1990s, and up to the present."

There are over 120 unique pieces up for sale, with everything from Slick Rick's diamond-encrusted eye patch to an Air Jordan IV prototype (size 11, if you really wanted to know) for an unreleased Drake collaboration.

The auction's wide scope encompasses "unique artifacts, contemporary art, one of a kind experiences, photography, vintage and modern fashion, historic and newly designed jewelry and luxury items, rare ephemera including flyers and posters, important publications, and more."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The most striking lots in the auction, however, belonged to two of hip hop's most celebrated artists. The crown Biggie wore during his famous "King of New York" photoshoot and a collection of 22 love letters by Tupac Shakur are among the most eyed pieces in the historic sale.

