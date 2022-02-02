Big30 Is On The Free Pooh Shiesty Campaign On "Protest"

Memphis has the game on lock in 2021. The rise of the 1017 empire put a massive spotlight on Pooh Shiesty which, in turn, helped highlight the talent out of the city. Shiest and Big30 came into the game together and remained tight throughout their ascent in the rap game. Unfortunately, 30 is left to hold down the fort on his own as Shiesty remains incarcerated.

In response to the recent news that Shiesty's bond was denied, Big30 came through with a brand new banger titled, "Protest." The rapper locks in with DJ KJ on this one who brings in heavy production for 30 to get his message across. "Steady screamin' Free Shiesty like I'm trying to start a protest," raps 30 on the track.

Check out Big30's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

What's a hundred racks times 100,000? The answer's in my bank

Ain't never needed gang just to turn up by myself, I'ma crank

Bllrrrd, by myself I'ma crank

Ain't never needed gang for shit, by myself, I'mma crank

N***a say I'm a walkin' lick, try your luck with a tank

'Cause I'mma blow this off the rip, turn your ass to some dank

