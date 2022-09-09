Big30 Comes Through With "On My Mama"

Big30 is still riding high in 2022. Despite a few missteps along the way, the Memphis rapper earned significant praise which ultimately landed him on XXL's Freshman cover. He's yet to release a new project but the influx of singles he's dropped over the course of the year are strong indications that its coming.

Today, he unveiled his latest single, "On My Mama." The record finds Big30 taking on Mia Jayc's ominous production with vengeance on his mind. "We on his ass day and night/ On his ass in his dreams/ 40 days and 40 nights we on his ass until he bleeds," he raps on the record. Elsewhere, he shows love to Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated.

Check the song out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Free them members, know I got 'em, some members just asked out

That shit gettin' stressful, I just smoked a P, I'm bout to pass out

Don't keep on calling me 'bout money, y'all gon' make me flash out

Ain't no n***a gave me shit and that shit there really just serve

Free Big Shiesty, he the one helped me get this shit off the ground

