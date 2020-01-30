mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Sean United Elite Lyricists Royce Da 5'9" & Kendrick Lamar On "100"

Mitch Findlay
January 30, 2020 12:43
Three of the game's best lyricists on one introspective track.


Apologies in advance to anybody who thought this was a new song. Because if it were, what a combination it would be. Big Sean, Royce Da 5'9", and Kendrick Lamar all united on the same track. This Throwback Thursday it seems only fitting to highlight a stacked collaboration from Sean Don's Detroit album, the atmospheric "100." What might have been the perfect opportunity for lyrical gymnastics instead became a moment for quiet introspection, during which each party pens introspective verses on their respective trials and tribulations. 

With Sean, Royce, and Kendrick all lined up to deliver new albums in 2020, consider "100" a tribute to their talents; in an age in which vibes can occasionally overshadow lyricism, each of the above has continuously impressed with elite verse construction and ridiculous flow schemes. It's unclear whether this trifecta will ever bless a collaboration again, but should their paths cross for a spiritual successor, it would be a glorious day indeed. Do you still keep "100" in your rotation? And if so, would you call this record a classic?

Quotable Lyrics

I promise, I know the history of those who died
For the rights for me to survive but those who lied
To the minority will make 'em turn inside they grave
I can easily pretend like y'all but that's not me
I gotta spread the truth even when the truth can hurt
The youths need to know every detail about this Earth
The devil controls it, so before you scrutinize how I feel
Ask God if them polls important, the end is near

