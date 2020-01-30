Big Sean United Elite Lyricists Royce Da 5'9" & Kendrick Lamar On "100"

Apologies in advance to anybody who thought this was a new song. Because if it were, what a combination it would be. Big Sean, Royce Da 5'9", and Kendrick Lamar all united on the same track. This Throwback Thursday it seems only fitting to highlight a stacked collaboration from Sean Don's Detroit album, the atmospheric "100." What might have been the perfect opportunity for lyrical gymnastics instead became a moment for quiet introspection, during which each party pens introspective verses on their respective trials and tribulations.

With Sean, Royce, and Kendrick all lined up to deliver new albums in 2020, consider "100" a tribute to their talents; in an age in which vibes can occasionally overshadow lyricism, each of the above has continuously impressed with elite verse construction and ridiculous flow schemes. It's unclear whether this trifecta will ever bless a collaboration again, but should their paths cross for a spiritual successor, it would be a glorious day indeed. Do you still keep "100" in your rotation? And if so, would you call this record a classic?

Quotable Lyrics

I promise, I know the history of those who died

For the rights for me to survive but those who lied

To the minority will make 'em turn inside they grave

I can easily pretend like y'all but that's not me

I gotta spread the truth even when the truth can hurt

The youths need to know every detail about this Earth

The devil controls it, so before you scrutinize how I feel

Ask God if them polls important, the end is near