Big Sean Snapped Like A Man Possessed On "Paradise"

Big Sean's Dark Sky Paradise, an album that many declare to be the best of his career, turns five today. In honor of the occasion, Sean took to Instagram to share a few words about how it affected his career trajectory for the better. "Years ago today, changed my life," reflects the Detroit lyricist. "Thank you. Favorite song?" Though his invitation yielded many different responses in the comments, it did open the door for some pressure on our end -- how to pick the perfect song to celebrate the occasion?

Though the album boasts many high-profile guest appearances, one of the best moments arises when Big Sean stands alone over a ridiculous instrumental from Mike WiLL Made-It. "Paradise (Extended)" is in many ways the most immediately appealing song on Dark Sky, a near-instant barrage of hard bars, charisma, and playful swagger packaged with Sean's razor-sharp flow. Taking to a mischevious beat that sounds like ogres attempting to sneak up on somebody, Sean works himself into a stupor fueled by riches and sweet addictions. While other tracks may offer more in the substance department, there's a certain simple pleasure to be found whenever an elite rapper effortlessly bodies a beat.

Congratulations on the longevity, Big Sean!

Quotable Lyrics

Walkin' in like I got cameras on me

N***s can't control me, ain't no handles on me

Shit don't get out of hand, it get handled, homie

Got a pretty young girl look like Janet on me

She a pretty penny and she know I'm doing numbers

Till we crash up the whole database

I bring it home like I'm base to base to base

Closet lookin' like Planet of the Bathing Apes

What you think this life just landed on me?

My whole city look like it's abandoned, homie