Big Scarr Enlists Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano For "SoIcyBoyz 3"

It appears that the 1017 roster might be as strong as it's ever been. Gucci's skills as an A&R have proven successful on numerous occasions but the 1017 Eskimo has been in its rebuilding stages since he was released from prison. With the success of artists like Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano (despite the legal troubles), they've been moving diligently through the South, making their mark with projects like So Icy Gang Vol. 1.

This weekend, we got a new track from Big Scarr where he brings alongside Gucci, Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano for the third installment in the "SoIcyBoyz" song series. The three artists deliver braggadocious, gun-slinging bars that'll blaze up your speakers the second you press play.

Check out the latest from Big Scarr and the 1017 squad below.

Quotable Lyrics

I pull my gun out, let's see how that turn out

Might just be bookin', they won't put the blunt out

They say it's a drought, make it rain when the sun out

All red Royce, skrrt-skrrt, do a burn out

