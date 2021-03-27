mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Big Scarr Enlists Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano For "SoIcyBoyz 3"

Aron A.
March 27, 2021 12:18
SoIcyBoyz 3
Big Scarr Feat. Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano

It's a 1017 affair on Big Scarr's latest single.


It appears that the 1017 roster might be as strong as it's ever been. Gucci's skills as an A&R have proven successful on numerous occasions but the 1017 Eskimo has been in its rebuilding stages since he was released from prison. With the success of artists like Pooh Shiesty, and Foogiano (despite the legal troubles), they've been moving diligently through the South, making their mark with projects like So Icy Gang Vol. 1.

This weekend, we got a new track from Big Scarr where he brings alongside Gucci, Pooh Shiesty and Foogiano for the third installment in the "SoIcyBoyz" song series. The three artists deliver braggadocious, gun-slinging bars that'll blaze up your speakers the second you press play.

Check out the latest from Big Scarr and the 1017 squad below.

Quotable Lyrics
I pull my gun out, let's see how that turn out
Might just be bookin', they won't put the blunt out
They say it's a drought, make it rain when the sun out
All red Royce, skrrt-skrrt, do a burn out 

Big Scarr Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Foogiano
Big Scarr Enlists Gucci Mane, Pooh Shiesty & Foogiano For "SoIcyBoyz 3"
