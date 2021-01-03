Big Moochie Grape Unleashes "Freestyle"

Young Dolph is building quite an empire for himself. The rapper has been championed for his independent mindstate and hustle but with his label, he's opening up the opportunity to put on other artists from his city. Big Moochie Grape made his Paper Route EMPIRE debut with Eat Or Get Ate, later following it up with a collaborative project alongside Jay Fizzle, LoLife Blacc, and DJ Fly Guy titled, Nays & Grapes 2.

As we enter 2021, he's keeping the momentum high with a brand new "Freestyle." The rapper dropped off a brand new record on Friday, tackling an anxiety-inducing beat with massive flexes while switching his flows.

Check out Big Moochie Grape's latest single, "Freestyle" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Playboy shit, no Carti

Since we talkin' bout Carti

I just went and buss down my Carti

Trap spot jumpin' in the East

Went and got a dub off of Riley