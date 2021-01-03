Big KRIT & Boss Wood Build "Spaceships"

Florida up and comer Boss Wood has teamed up with Big KRIT to brings fans "Spaceships." This track has strong spiritual vibes mixed with a head-nodding banger. The instrumental features a sample of a singing female ran through a few filters to warp her voice into a mystical sounding synth. A spacious bassline meshes with an expanding synth over those twisted vocals to create this mysterious sound that is very intriguing.

Man, we need more Big KRIT. His bars lay beautifully in the pocket of the beat on this one. The base of his voice mixed with his message hits so deep, it makes us miss the days where KRIT was dropping music more consistently. Stream "Spaceships" now and let us know what you think below.

Quotable Lyrics

Feast your eyes

If not, my words can feed the blind

I recline, In a bucket that don't start when I crank it

Gripping the wheel, why would I fix it?

When I need more maintenance