Big Jade Remixes Your Faves On "Jade Wins"

Repping Beaumont, Texas to the fullest, Big Jade has been igniting a flame into the underground scene over the past few months. Projects like Pressure showcased how skilled is when she's focusing on her rapid flows and cut-throat bars. Plus, it was damn near impossible to miss her collaboration with Erica Banks and DJ Beatking on "Dem Girlz."

Though she's only a few months removed from her sophomore album, she came in full force this week and brought it back to the essence of mixtapes with the release of Jade Wins. The Soundcloud-exclusive release puts her bars to the test as she tackles classic records from "Knuck If You Buck" by Crime Mob, "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See" by Busta Rhymes, and Outkast's "Ms. Jackson."

