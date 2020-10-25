BFB Da Packman Delivers His Latest Track "Honey Pack"

BFB Da Packman has been on a winning streak. Over the past few months, his name has continued to make rounds with each release but it was his run in 2019 that laid down the foundation for his recent success. The release of two projects, Gos Blessing All The Fat N***as and STD further propelled his niche humorous, self-deprecating style of rap. This year, he's released tons of new singles, collaborating alongside the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Sada Baby.

BFB returned with his latest offering, "Honey Pack" this week. A chilling Detroit style of production backs him up as he shells out outrageous bars about his sexual endeavors that often cross the line of too much information. However, it's his charisma and overall charm that makes this track so infectious. Of course, much of it is attributed to the best line of the song, "I only fuck with whore, I'm toxic."

Quotable Lyrics

I hit the bitch with 20 dollars, she can't squirt or cream

She unappreciative of the 20, that's a smokers dream

I only fuck with hoes if you ain't that, you just another fling