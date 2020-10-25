mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BFB Da Packman Delivers His Latest Track "Honey Pack"

Aron A.
October 25, 2020 11:43
227 Views
01
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Honey Pack
Bfb Da Packman

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

BFB Da Packman slides with a new track.


BFB Da Packman has been on a winning streak. Over the past few months, his name has continued to make rounds with each release but it was his run in 2019 that laid down the foundation for his recent success. The release of two projects, Gos Blessing All The Fat N***as and STD further propelled his niche humorous, self-deprecating style of rap. This year, he's released tons of new singles, collaborating alongside the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Sada Baby. 

BFB returned with his latest offering, "Honey Pack" this week. A chilling Detroit style of production backs him up as he shells out outrageous bars about his sexual endeavors that often cross the line of too much information. However, it's his charisma and overall charm that makes this track so infectious. Of course, much of it is attributed to the best line of the song, "I only fuck with whore, I'm toxic."

Quotable Lyrics
I hit the bitch with 20 dollars, she can't squirt or cream
She unappreciative of the 20, that's a smokers dream
I only fuck with hoes if you ain't that, you just another fling

Bfb Da Packman
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  227
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bfb Da Packman
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BFB Da Packman Delivers His Latest Track "Honey Pack"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject