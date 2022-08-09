Beyoncé usually likes to keep her private life protected from the public eye, but on Monday (August 8), the “Partition” hitmaker gave fans several glimpses into how she’s been celebrating the arrival of her RENAISSANCE album.

As PopSugar reports, the mother of three hosted a party dubbed “Club Renaissance” on August 5th, inviting celebrity friends like Michelle Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, La La Anthony, Normani, Yara Shahidi, Cynthia Erica, Donald Glover, and parents Mathew and Tina Knowles-Lawson to turn up alongside her and her husband, JAY-Z.

The event took place in New York City at Paradise Club, which was aptly converted into a Studio 54-inspired dance party to perfectly watch the new album’s dance and disco themes.

Yesterday, Queen B delivered some behind-the-scenes snapshots and videos to her own Instagram feed. In one, she can se seen wearing a sparking long-sleeve bodysuit with tights underneath. The piece featured a plunging neckline to highlight her famous curves as well as trendy gloves.

Near the end of the first photo dump, we see a photo of the famous couple posing near an elevator, Hov looking dapper as ever in a white suit and smart black shoes.

In her next upload, though, the pair got a bit more intimate. On slide three, they can be seen walking into the party hand-in-hand, a huge smile gracing Beyoncé’s face.

On the fifth picture, JAY-Z can be seen planting a large kiss on his wife’s head, a drink in his other hand. From the looks of uploads by other attendees, the night was a huge success for everyone involved – check some out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

