Beyoncé is stealing the show, once again. It's now been a week since Valentine's Day has passed, but the mother of three felt that it was finally time to share her incredible date night outfits with her 239M Instagram followers.

Providing no caption, Queen B gave us a series of snapshots beginning with her posing in a red turtleneck sweater and matching skintight pleather pants. Her accessories consisted of red heels, large heart earrings, and an apple-shaped purse.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

When she turned around, the Texas-born singer revealed a cheeky heart cutout in the back of her top, showing off her toned muscles and curvaceous behind. After a picture of her smiling and getting into the car, we see Yoncé on board a plane, this time opting for a matching red tracksuit and a sleek pair of white sneakers with oversized sunnies.

Her nails, of course, match the holiday's theme – a reddish-pink colour, almond-shaped, with tiny hearts added as an accent detail. In the last photos, we see the 40-year-old stepping off the aircraft, wearing a curve-hugging bright pink dress with coordinated heels and sunglasses.





On several of the slides, Beyoncé has tagged the @weareivypark account, shamelessly promoting her latest collection, Ivy Heart. Earlier this month, she posted up in another sweatsuit from the drop, adding some heart-shaped eyewear to really set the mood.

"Versatile materials like velour, ribbed knit, and faux latex, again merging Beyoncé's affinity for both fashion and athleticism" made up Ivy Heart, which arrived online on February 9th – read more about the collection here.



