The BeyHive was right in predicting that Beyoncé has new music on the way – which was confirmed yesterday with her announcement of the arrival of her long-awaited next album next month – although they likely couldn't have begun to imagine what the Lemonade artist had in store for her new British Vogue cover.

As Page Six reports, Queen B covers the July 2022 issue of the prestigious magazine, "[turning] up the heat" as they put it in a gorgeous black ensemble (complete with a larger-than-life headpiece) by Harris Reed while looking as glamorous as ever on top of a horse.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful, revealed that the unique photoshoots inspiration was "a fashion fantasia spun from the tropes of club life during the last century's final quarter," with a focus on props like "mirror balls, light boxes, [and] headdresses."

According to Enninful, "Beyoncé wanted to play with fashion like never before," which could be an indicator of the energy she's ushering into this new era of music along with her.





Other incredible looks that will be displayed amongst the magazine's pages include a gold sequin-covered sculptural coat by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, which was styled with a pair of the same brand's gorgeous planetary earrings.

Another, even more camp fashion statement consisted of Harris Reed's corset, sequin leggings, and a lengthy train, which were only made more fabulously ridiculous with a massive pair of platform boots and another headdress, this one pink in colour.





Check out more looks from Beyoncé's British Vogue cover shoot below





















