Retail store employees are some of the unsung heroes of the workforce. They have to put up with a lot of BS on a daily basis, and sometimes, they even have to face robberies in their stores. In places like Best Buy, theft is a common occurrence especially since electronics are expensive and have always been a pretty hot commodity. With that said, it should come as no surprise that employees are trained in how to take intruders down.

This was put on full display in the video below, where three Best Buy employees can be seen taking down three robbers. In the clip, the robbers try to pull some phones off of their displays and as they run out, the employees line themselves up as if they were playing defense for an NFL squad. It was extremely impressive and it led to a viral moment.

As you can see from all of the reactions below, people were impressed with what the employees were able to pull off. Most of the comments were about how these three should be playing in the NFL, especially since they were able to line up with some proficiency and efficiency.

Hopefully, their boss gives them a big raise after this one, as they all just saved their local Best Buy a whole lot of money and embarrassment.