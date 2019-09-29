Berhana Shares "I Been" Track Ahead Of "HAN" Arrival

Berhana is still prepping the arrival of his HAN debut album and just ahead of its entry, the Atlanta-based artist has rolled out yet another track to tease fans along the way.

This time around he has recruited the talents of Crush for his latest "I Been" track. Per usual, the new selection features a minimalist backdrop that finds Berhana resorting to infectious elements. The new song comes attached to a tour announcement that will find Berhana moving across Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago among other cities in a headling trek. Catch the dates and head below to listen to "I Been" in full.

U.S. Fall Tour Dates:

Thursday, November 21 — House of Blues | Cambridge Room — Dallas,TX

Friday, November 22 — Parish — Austin, TX

Saturday, November 23 — House of Blues | Bronze Peacock Room — Houston, TX

Wednesday, November 27 — Terminal West — Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, November 30 — U Street Music Hall — Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, December 3 — Elsewhere — Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, December 5 — Reggies Rock Club — Chicago, IL

Friday, December 6 — Velvet Underground — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, December 10 — Great American Music Hall — San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 11 — El Rey Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

Quotable Lyrics

Why you out so late

Why you work so hard

Why you hate champagne

Is there something I can do

Just wanna make this easier for you