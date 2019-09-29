mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Berhana Shares "I Been" Track Ahead Of "HAN" Arrival

Milca P.
September 29, 2019 01:07
79 Views
00
0
CoverCover
CoverCover

I Been
Berhana

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Berhana delivers new track.


Berhana is still prepping the arrival of his HAN debut album and just ahead of its entry, the Atlanta-based artist has rolled out yet another track to tease fans along the way.

This time around he has recruited the talents of Crush for his latest "I Been" track. Per usual, the new selection features a minimalist backdrop that finds Berhana resorting to infectious elements. The new song comes attached to a tour announcement that will find Berhana moving across Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago among other cities in a headling trek. Catch the dates and head below to listen to "I Been" in full.

U.S. Fall Tour Dates:

Thursday, November 21 — House of Blues | Cambridge Room — Dallas,TX

Friday, November 22 — Parish — Austin, TX

Saturday, November 23 — House of Blues | Bronze Peacock Room — Houston, TX

Wednesday, November 27 — Terminal West — Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, November 30 — U Street Music Hall — Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, December 3 — Elsewhere — Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, December 5 — Reggies Rock Club — Chicago, IL

Friday, December 6 — Velvet Underground — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, December 10 — Great American Music Hall — San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 11 — El Rey Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

Quotable Lyrics

Why you out so late
Why you work so hard
Why you hate champagne
Is there something I can do
Just wanna make this easier for you

Berhana
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  79
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Berhana Music Songs been Han
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Berhana Shares "I Been" Track Ahead Of "HAN" Arrival
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject