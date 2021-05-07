mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Benny The Butcher Taps Che Noir & Klass Murda For "Love Left"

Mitch Findlay
May 07, 2021 10:30
Benny The Butcher connects with Che Noir and Klass Murda on "Love Left," a reflection on betrayal and hardship.


Benny The Butcher has been on a tear these days, seemingly exhibiting a Midas touch when it comes to the bars. Today, he continues the tradition with another new single, this time enlisting Che Noir and Klass Murda for the hard-hitting banger "Love Left." Immediately conjuring up the eighties with a larger-than-life vocal sample.

Setting off is The Butcher himself, who reflects on themes of betrayal and the high cost of success. "You the type to change up on me soon as you get around company," he spits. "Looking for attention, speaking on business publically / suddenly I'm supposed to forget it like you fuck with me, when the knife you stabbed in my back is still stuck in me." Che Noir holds it down for the second verse, proving that she's not one to be underestimated when it comes to the pen. Check it out for yourself below, and sound off with your thoughts on "Love Left" in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You the type to change up on me soon as you get around company
Looking for attention, speaking on business publically
Suddenly I'm supposed to forget it like you fuck with me,
When the knife you stabbed in my back is still stuck in me

Benny The Butcher Che Noir Klass Murda
