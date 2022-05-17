Benny The Butcher Joins Dappa On "Selfies In The Wraith"

Philadelphia is home to some of the most revered MCs in the game, and it looks like Dappa is looking to join the ranks of the city's finest. Dappa recently opened up for Conway on the Love Will Get You Killed tour but now, he's linked up with another prominent member of Griselda for a glossy new single that's expected to land on his forthcoming project, Thanks For Nothin' 2.

The Philly MC links up with Benny The Butcher for their brand new collab, "Selfies In The Wraith." With some dreamy production from PC Beats, Dappa sets the scene with humor as he details date night with a lady who is overly enthusiastic about flexing for the 'Gram. "Gettin' on my nerves, she keeps sayin' 'Period Pooh'/ Stop takin' snaps with flash, people staring at you," he raps. Benny effortlessly compliments Dappa during the second verse. The Buffalo MC's penchant for detail takes center stage as he reflects on dealing with women in his ascent to fame.

Check the record below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

She chasin' n***as with money and finally snatch one

We don't buy your captions when money defies your actions

Wrists with the froze crown, them Benz windows rolled down

I'm too famous to still fuck hoes from my hometown