Ben Simmons is currently one of the most talked-about players in the entire NBA and it isn't for the best of reasons. During the NBA Playoffs, Simmons had various issues when it comes to his confidence, and it led to some bad numbers out on the court. Now, Simmons is effectively ghosting the Sixers and many believe that a trade is imminent. The Sixers are asking a lot for their big man, and so far, they have yet to find a buyer.

In the meantime, Simmons has continued with his workouts, and fans are fully expecting him to be fresh this upcoming season. Simmons seems more confident right now, and to demonstrate this, he is getting cryptic on social media.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In one of his more recent Instagram posts, Simmons published some photos from his most recent workout all while flexing his physique. From there, he came through with the infamous tactic of writing out a cryptic caption that sort of relates to his situation in Philly.

"The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones," Simmons wrote.

At this point, it is unknown as to when Simmons will get traded from the Sixers although according to reports, it could very well happen as soon as training camp.