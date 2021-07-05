For the most part, Ben Simmons has had a pretty stressful start to his offseason as numerous fans and pundits have been criticizing him for his poor play in the NBA postseason. As a result of his lack of offense, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks, and now, there are questions as to whether or not Simmons will be traded by the team that drafted with the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

While things have been off from a professional standpoint, there is no doubt that Simmons is thriving in his personal life. Today, Simmons was spotted at Wimbledon with his new girlfriend Maya Jama. The two were seen getting affectionate throughout the match and it's clear that Simmons wasn't going to allow the noise to get in his way of having a good time.

[[hhembed{"twitter":"1412077731051978757"}]

For those who may not know, Maya Jama is a British tv host who has been linked to Simmons for quite sometime. However, today was the first time they were spotted displaying this much public affection. Clearly, things are going well between the two, and you can't help but be happy for the Sixers star.

As for his status in Philadelphia, perhaps we will know more, as the summer marches on.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Coca-Cola

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images