Ben Simmons is one of the biggest question marks in the NBA right now as many aren't sure if he can truly maintain superstar status. While he has displayed the ability to dominate in the paint and get buckets, he has struggled in the postseason where a mid-range and long-range game are essential to a team's success. His lack of offense was instrumental in the Sixers' playoff struggles, and now, fans are wondering if he is worth keeping on the Sixers roster.

According to reporter Jason Dumas, the Sixers are entertaining offers right now, and they even got one from the Pacers who wanted to offer up Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick. As Dumas explains, the Sixers want a lot more if they're going to part ways with their former first overall pick.

"The Sixers have already fielded offers for Ben Simmons but continue to hold a stance that they will only trade him for an all-star caliber player," Dumas wrote. "They most recently turned down a deal with the Pacers that included Malcolm Brogdon and a 1st round pick."

Needless to say, if a team wants to get their hands on Simmons, it is going to cost a pretty penny. There are only but a few teams who could go out and acquire him, which means the 76ers might have to reconsider whether it's worth moving him at all.

