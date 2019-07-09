WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch has landed the cover of ESPN The Magazine's upcoming “Blockbuster” issue, making her the first superstar in WWE history to grace the cover. Lynch, aka "The Man," is joined on the cover by Alison Brie, one of the stars of the popular Netflix series "Glow," which focuses on the 1980s Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling promotion.

Lynch shared the following message on social media after the magazine cover was revealed on Tuesday.

"Last year I said I wanted to be the face of this business that I love so much. We don’t always have to accept the status that’s given to us. It’s been quite a year and it’s an honor to be the first @ WWE superstar to be on the cover of @ espn magazine"

ESPN The Magazine's "Blockbuster" issue will be available starting this Friday, July 12.

According to WWE, the new issue focuses on the intersection between Hollywood and sports, featuring interviews with Lynch and Brie about "the obstacles they face in their respective industries, the toughness of women, and much more."

Lynch is set to team up with her boyfriend, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, in a "Winner Takes All" mixed tag team match against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV on Sunday, July 14.