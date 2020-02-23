Bbymutha Drops "Muthaleficent" EP

Muthaleficent is the perfect title for a Bbymutha project. A dark atmosphere surrounds her tracks that is equal parts ominous and mesmerizing. The beats she selects sound like they were conjured in a lair. Her raps are unspooled with the haughty elegance of any witch or evil stepmother you've ever encountered in a children's film. Her words are meant to provoke fear, but you mostly end up in awe. This conceit is on full display on her new EP.

Muthaleficent consists of seven tracks, the first of which is an intro of one of Bbymutha's kids adorably and hilariously shouting (a recurring motif on her projects). While the Chattanooga rapper's role as a biological mother ties into her music, it's also a fruitful metaphor that she plays with. On the EP's title track, she says, "God damn, I don't claim em bitch you not my kid / I don't recognize you bitches, who the fuck that is?" On "Territory", she proudly asserts that she's both a caregiver and a home-wrecker: "I do my mutha-ly duties / I'm at the house with your daddy / I'm finna give him some booty."

Muthaleficient follows The Bastard Tapes Vol. 2, which dropped in December, and hopefully precedes Bbymutha's long-awaited debut album, Muthaland. In the meantime, she has a deep and deft discography to explore on SoundCloud and streaming services.