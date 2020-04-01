mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bbno$ Keeps Busy With New "Quarantine Freestyle"

April 01, 2020 10:48
Locked in quarantine like the rest of us, Canadian rapper Bbno$ battles boredom with some bars.


Ah, quarantine, ye old unexpected muse. Given that the entire rap game has been placed on indefinite lockdown, cabin fever has become a lingering threat to one's sanity. Yet in such moments of unprecedented boredom comes inspiration, at least for some. After all, what else is an artist to do but create art in a time like this? At least, that's how bbno$ decided to pass his time, taking to the home studio and laying down a brief "Quarantine Freestyle" for his fans. 

If that wasn't enough, the rapper also included an antics-heavy video to really emphasize the dire state of affairs. Case in point, the man has hundreds of dollars in Canadian twenties cooking in a skillet. "Jump on that booty like I am a bunny, reader rabbit," he declares, his flow whipping into a whirlwind. "Educational games OUT with a bitch if she tryna play games / finna throw a fit if I don't get brained." 

Considering the limited resources and low-stakes nature of the track, the Vancouver-born rapper still managed to hold it down with some heat. Check it out for yourself below, and should you find yourself deep in the throes of boredom, consider loading up that voice recorder and firing off some bars of your own. Who knows what hidden talent might activate in this trying time?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Jump on that booty like I am a bunny, reader rabbit
Educational games OUT with a bitch if she tryna play games
Finna throw a fit if I don't get brained

