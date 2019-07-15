mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BBK's Jammer Is Certified On "No Questions"

Aron A.
July 15, 2019 14:16
No Questions
Jammer

Jammer is back with his latest track, "No Questions."


BBK's Jammer has consistently blessed fans with new music over the years. Between his work on Lord of the Mics and his own projects, he's solidified himself as a legend. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with Up Next Vol. 2 but even with the new project out, that hasn't deterred him from dropping even more new music. Over the weekend, he came through with his latest song and video, "No Questions."

Jammer proves that he's only gotten better with age on each drop. "No Questions" is a testament to that. Over a frantic instrumental, Jammer performs lyrical exercise for nearly three minutes straight without missing a beat. It's another record that showcases Jammer at his sharpest.

Peep his latest track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Known to police
When man roll to the show
Younga's holdin' the heat
Known in the streets
Man wanna hype on the phone
But won't go to the east
Don't wanna beef
Heard my man is a vegan
That's why he don't wanna meet

