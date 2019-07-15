BBK's Jammer Is Certified On "No Questions"

BBK's Jammer has consistently blessed fans with new music over the years. Between his work on Lord of the Mics and his own projects, he's solidified himself as a legend. Earlier this year, he blessed fans with Up Next Vol. 2 but even with the new project out, that hasn't deterred him from dropping even more new music. Over the weekend, he came through with his latest song and video, "No Questions."

Jammer proves that he's only gotten better with age on each drop. "No Questions" is a testament to that. Over a frantic instrumental, Jammer performs lyrical exercise for nearly three minutes straight without missing a beat. It's another record that showcases Jammer at his sharpest.

Peep his latest track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Known to police

When man roll to the show

Younga's holdin' the heat

Known in the streets

Man wanna hype on the phone

But won't go to the east

Don't wanna beef

Heard my man is a vegan

That's why he don't wanna meet