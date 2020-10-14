Battle Rap Vet Arsonal Da Rebel Drops New Project "Underrated"

There aren't too many who've managed to make it in battle rap then establish themselves as recording artists. However, Arsonal has been defying odds for a while. The rapper is a veteran in the game who established himself through battle rap leagues before actually proving he can create bodies of work. But still, it's clear he feels he's overlooked in some regard. That's why the title to his new project, Underrated makes sense. The rapper's new body of work is 10-songs in length, finding Arsonal showcasing his storytelling abilities and incredible lyricism over soulful production. Production comes from Sharke, Ril Beats, Just Dre, Othello Beats, Mo, Ojay Got Tha Juice, Fatty The Producer, and RicoRunDat while Wyclef Jean, Shotgun Suge, Tsu Surf, Cheeks Bossman, Lady London, and Raheem DeVaughn make appearances across the tracklist. Check it out below.