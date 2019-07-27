DC has released the first trailer for Batman: Curse of the White Knight. The upcoming story is a sequel to Batman: White Knight, written and illustrated by Sean Murphy. The trailer follows the batmobile as it speeds past beautiful shots from the series; the artwork looks wonderful as flames permeate the screen.

The official story description reads: “In this explosive sequel to the critically acclaimed blockbuster BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT from writer/artist Sean Murphy, The Joker recruits Azrael to help him expose a shocking secret from the Wayne family’s legacy—and to run Gotham City into the ground! As Batman rushes to protect the city and his loved ones from danger, the mystery of his ancestry unravels, dealing a devastating blow to the Dark Knight. Exciting new villains and unexpected allies will clash in this unforgettable chapter of the White Knight saga—and the truth about the blood they shed will shake Gotham to its core!”

By flipping the traditional dynamic on its head, the original, released in 2017, made the Joker an advocate for good. For its creativity, the release was received positively by critics. Muphy will continue exploring this direction of the story in the new release. The eight-issue series will be released monthly with the debut issue being available now.