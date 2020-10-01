Last night was the first game of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat and, while it was not a competitive match-up in the slightest, President Barack Obama still enjoyed the game with a (virtual) front-row seat.

During the First Quarter, which was basically the only time the Heat still had a chance against the LeBron James and Anthony Davis-led Lakers, the camera panned over to the virtual crowd to introduce a few special guests, including basketball legends Shaq, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade, and more. Front and center though, we could see President Barack Obama, who used the opportunity to thank the volunteers who signed up to work at voting stations for the upcoming election.

"I hear I'm sitting next to Shaq," exclaimed Obama after signing on. He was, indeed, seated next to the big man. "I am honestly not the main event tonight but I wanted to come on to give a shoutout to all the folks who are volunteering as poll workers in this upcoming election."

His statement was met with applause from the rest of the crowd.

"It can be a thankless job, it's not one of those things that you think about but it is absolutely vital for our democracy and I appreciate you," continued the former President. "Hopefully, all NBA fans will appreciate you when they see those shorter lines at the polling places. Democracy doesn't work if just a few people do it. You know, that's like playing with half the team. But it's only that way if people aren't participating. If people get involved then we get the best of us and that's what I'm hoping is going to happen."



Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Obama went on to watch the Lakers absolutely pick apart the Heat, leading by 32-points at one stage and walking away with the statement win. They currently lead the NBA Finals 1-0.

Who do you think he has to win the series?