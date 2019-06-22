Acclaimed streetwear giant BAPE (A BATHING APE) has released a new collection full of “retro sci-fi” denim and patch-laden T-shirts for their Spring/Summer 2020 edition. Titled “The Return of Icarus,” the capsule is made up of nine different, essential items, including a jacket, shirt, t-shirts and jeans. The collection is inspired by the 1968 classic Planet of the Apes, to which the film’s references can clearly be seen throughout the collection along with incorporating 70’s and 80’s-inspired streetwear silhouettes. Additionally, the iconic “ICARUS” spacecraft is used as a recurring graphic throughout.

Both the denim jacket and shirt feature numerous patches placed on the sleeves, chest and front portions. Two different, black tees also appear as part of the lineup: one which has patches all over the left chest side, while the other sports a simple BAPE logo in the same place. Finally the collection completed with three different (but all pretty dope) denim fits: Skinny Fit Damaged Jeans; Regular Fit Labelled Taps Jeans; and Regular Fit Crazy Patch Jeans. There is clear cohesion throughout the whole collection, with the signature Ape Head logo playing into the overall theme almost too perfectly.

While the skinny jeans offer a slim fit with a slightly-washed-out and ripped effects, the two regular fits differentiate by a red line running down the Labelled Taps, while the Crazy Patch is embellished with a number of varying, colourful patches. “The Return of Icarus” collection is set for pre-release at BAPE’ Hong Kong locations this Saturday, June 22, with a global release set for the following month, on Saturday, July 20.

