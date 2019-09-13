Miami is known for a lot of things -- parties on South Beach, Rick Ross, and the Heat, among other things. Another thing it's known for is the adult entertainment company BangBros. Now, it appears that BangBros is trying to get some cross-branding action going on with the Miami Heat.

An official statement from the BangBros account announced plans to rename the former American Airlines Arena to Bang Bros. Center. Bang Bros said that they've submitted a $10M bid for the naming rights of the Miami Heat arena.

"Both the heat and BangBros have become staples of the city, with huge fans of each. It doesn't get more Miami than having the arena sponsored by BangBros," the statement reads. "To show how serious BangBros is, they have already offered $1) million to Myles Gallagher of Cleveland's Superlative Group, and are suggesting the name BangBros Center (The BBC) as the new home of the Miami Heat for the next decade."

Whether or not this will come to fruition is to be determined but sports analyst for NBC, Jessica Kleinschmidt, confirmed on Twitter that BangBros did, in fact, submit a bid for the naming rights of the arena.

Of course, it didn't take long for Twitter to fire off jokes about the adult entertainment company's plan to take over the arena formerly sponsored by American Airlines.