BandGang Lonnie Bands & Young Nudy Bring Out "Glocks N Choppas"

Mitch Findlay
October 07, 2021 11:39
Glocks N Choppas
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. Young Nudy

BandGang Lonnie Bands and Young Nudy are kindred spirits on "Glocks N Choppas."


BandGang Lonnie Bands has officially come through with his new album Hard 2 Kill, complete with guest appearances from Ohgeesy, Young Nudy, EST Gee, BIG30, and more. While fans would be wise to go check out the album in full, it never hurts to kick things off with a bit of Young Nudy, who slides through to hold it down on the hard-hitting "Glocks N Choppas."

As one might have predicted, the duet is a dark and intimidating ordeal -- one that suits the sensibilities of Nudy and Lonnie Bands alike. Backed by an urgent piano loop, Lonnie sets it off with a laid-back and calculated opening verse. Nudy follows up with his unique blend of infectious charisma and understated menace, the type of shooter who would pull the trigger with a full smile. Check out "Glocks N Choppas" now, and hit the comments if you're eager to dive into BandGang Lonnie Bands' Hard 2 Kill project.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up in your hood like I'm the trap man,
I got every strand of weed you need, I'm the bagman
I trick them n***as out them P's, I'm the swagman
And these n***as label me big homie like I'm Batman

Bandgang Lonnie Bands
