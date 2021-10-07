BandGang Lonnie Bands Shares New Project "Hard 2 Kill" Featuring Young Nudy, EST Gee, & More

Detroit rapper BangGang Lonnie Bands is back with another new project, coming through with Hard 2 Kill.

The tough-talking rapper has been a primary figure in Detroit's booming rap scene. He's been through plenty of tough times, nearly losing his life earlier this year after being shot three times, including once in the head. Lonnie is resilient though, and he knows it's going to take more than that to get rid of him. He challenges his rivals on the new album Hard 2 Kill, sharing sixteen new songs with features from EST Gee, Young Nudy, BIG30, OhGeesy, and more.

Hard 2 Kill was executive produced by Poody Gordy. Check out the new project from the 6 Mile resident and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. H2K

2. Rich & Dangerous

3. Bullet Proof

4. Hot (feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie)

5. Where Is Marshall (feat. Cypress Moreno)

6. Marlow

7. Glocks & Choppas (feat. Young Nudy)

8. HI5 (feat. VVS Beezy)

9. Gnarley (feat. IamTK Peso & Nhale)

10. Lock Jaw

11. Snow (feat. OhGeesy)

12. Foreva Rollin (feat. BIG30)

13. Shoulda Got A Verse From Drake (feat. OnFully)

14. Big Creature (feat. BandGang Javar)

15. Murdah

16. Gate Keeper (feat. Reese Youngn)