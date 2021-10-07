mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BandGang Lonnie Bands Shares New Project "Hard 2 Kill" Featuring Young Nudy, EST Gee, & More

Alex Zidel
October 07, 2021 10:56
248 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Hard 2 Kill
Bandgang Lonnie Bands

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

BandGang Lonnie Bands drops his new project "Hard 2 Kill" featuring Young Nudy, EST Gee, BIG30, and more.


Detroit rapper BangGang Lonnie Bands is back with another new project, coming through with Hard 2 Kill

The tough-talking rapper has been a primary figure in Detroit's booming rap scene. He's been through plenty of tough times, nearly losing his life earlier this year after being shot three times, including once in the head. Lonnie is resilient though, and he knows it's going to take more than that to get rid of him. He challenges his rivals on the new album Hard 2 Kill, sharing sixteen new songs with features from EST Gee, Young Nudy, BIG30, OhGeesy, and more. 

Hard 2 Kill was executive produced by Poody Gordy. Check out the new project from the 6 Mile resident and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. H2K
2. Rich & Dangerous
3. Bullet Proof
4. Hot (feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie)
5. Where Is Marshall (feat. Cypress Moreno)
6. Marlow
7. Glocks & Choppas (feat. Young Nudy)
8. HI5 (feat. VVS Beezy)
9. Gnarley (feat. IamTK Peso & Nhale)
10. Lock Jaw
11. Snow (feat. OhGeesy)
12. Foreva Rollin (feat. BIG30)
13. Shoulda Got A Verse From Drake (feat. OnFully)
14. Big Creature (feat. BandGang Javar)
15. Murdah
16. Gate Keeper (feat. Reese Youngn)

Bandgang Lonnie Bands new music detroit EST Gee The Big Homie Young Nudy Ohgeesy BIG30
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES BandGang Lonnie Bands Shares New Project "Hard 2 Kill" Featuring Young Nudy, EST Gee, & More
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject