Bali Baby Drops Off "The Book Of Bali"

Aron A.
November 30, 2019 16:45
The Book Of Bali
Bali Baby

Bali Baby is back with her new project


Bali Baby has been slowly bubbling on the Internet over the year but it looks like she's aiming to make a massive mark on the game in 2020. The rapper's been putting in work over the years. This week, she dropped off her brand new project, The Book Of Bali which she describes as "10 flavors of Bali." The rapper's new project includes an array of producers such as Harry Fraud, Spaghetti J, Ricky Rick, and more. She doesn't grab any features for the project just Bali holding it down all by herself.

In the lead up to the release of the new project, Bali Baby blessed fans with some new songs that didn't end up on the Bible Of Bali tracklist. "Miss CEO" dropped in September but even in recent times, she released, "Frog" and "Hallucination."

