Baka Not Nice Unveils "Body & A Face"

After a long-winded break from releasing music, Baka Not Nice is back in action with his new single, "Body And A Face." The song was announced yesterday on Baka's social media, which Drake later reposted. Baka switches between gruff, auto-tuned melodies and choppy pockets of flow over Oz and Fierce's hazy production.

The new single arrives just ahead of Baka Not Nice's forthcoming appearance at Rolling Loud Toronto this weekend. He, along with other members of the OVO team, will be touching the stage for RL's inaugural show in the 6ix.

"A Body And A Face" serves as Baka's first release since 2019's "UP." Hopefully, this is an indication that Baka's follow-up to 2018's 4Milli is on the way.

Check out his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

You know how I stay

City getting hot so he flew me to L.A

Now I got a Matsuhisa dinner on my plate

I just hugged Adele with a .50 on my waist

